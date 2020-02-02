DUNCAN — The Lady Wildkats did some work on the Knights on senior night as the ‘Kats’ defense showed no mercy.
Duncan defeated Immaculate Heart, 24-17, on Saturday.
“We are super excited and super prepared. We showed them up today and we feel really good about winning our last home game,” said Duncan’s Kaitlyn Lunt.
The Wildkats held the Knights to 4 points in the first two quarters and zero points in the third quarter.
“We struggled early and turned it up at the end, but it was not enough,” said Immaculate Heart’s Theresa Martins.
The ‘Kats’ Melissa Claridge had a game-high 13 points.
Duncan (9-14) will go on the road to play Cibecue/Dischii (10-12) on Monday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m.