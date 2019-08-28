DUNCAN — Duncan has seen a great deal of growth and progress over the year, and a core group of players that keep coming back for more volleyball.
This year, three seniors — and some younger girls — will be leading the way.
Head coach Sandy French said, “My two hitters have become really aggressive. They’ve gone from very light hitters to very solid. Kaktys will be my libero this year. She’s not afraid to hit the ground, and all three of them have stepped up. They look good.
“Just about a week ago, we set a long-term goal, and that’s to get to state. Our short-term goal is to play it one by one, and play the best that we can. I think their short-term goal this year is to beat Ray.That’s probably our main competition.”
Lynnie Nielson has been with Duncan for the past three years.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t on varsity. That was different for me because my sophomore year, I got on varsity. Things change a lot when you get there. You feel more like an underdog. I feel I’ve definitely improved a lot,” Nielson said. “This year, I think we for sure have the potential to make it to state. We have a good team, and I think we have a lot of talent.”
The girls had open gym from June onward, many of them showing up daily. They also hosted a Gold Medal Squared camp over the summer, something they worked hard to raise funds for.
“Personally, I want to be more of a pump-up for the team. A lot of the times, we stay quiet on the court, and I think that’s why we don’t always play our best. Communication is what always gets everyone going and pumps them up, and gives them that power to follow through. The Gold Medal Squared camp help a lot. We did a lot of things we had to change, too, so we’re putting that into play this year. Passing changed a lot. We’re excited for this year. Hopefully, we’ll make it to state. That’s our goal,” Nielson said.