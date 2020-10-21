Tuesday night the Duncan Lady Wildkats improved their season record to 4-3 with a three -game sweep of the Lady Lobos of Patagonia Union.
It was the final non-region match-up for the Lady Wildkats as all of Duncan’s remaining games are all Region 1A South match-ups that lead to regional standings.
Duncan won sets one and two, 25-10. The Lady Lobos made the final set a bit closer, but the Lady Wildkats won it 25-15.
Patagonia Union is winless on the season, and had two games, with Bisbee and St. David, cancelled prior to the trip to Duncan. Only six Lady Lobos made the trip as the others members were held back due to the coronavirus.