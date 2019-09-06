MORENCI — Morenci hosted San Carlos on volleyball Thursday in what could have easily been pushed to a four-set match; however, the Lady Wildcats were able to pull off the sweep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22.
San Carlos head coach Donna Antonio said, “We just struggled overall. I can’t give you an answer why. I have a lot of returning players. That’s the surprising part of it. It could be nerves. Trying to figure it out. Just back to basic volleyball. That’s all we can do.”
Morenci controlled the flow of games one and two with a multitude of kills and smart defense that kept the pressure squarely on the Lady Braves, who struggled to communicate effectively.
Morenci head coach Rhyanna Menne said, “I definitely saw an improvement in some areas from what I saw on Tuesday. Our serving was a lot better. One thing I’m really proud of the girls for is the mental piece. I think in the past we’ve really struggled with winning those game that are neck-and-neck. I was really proud of them for being able to stay positive and work together, and find the holes in the court to get the win and finish it tonight.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Morenci opened the season with a sweep, defeating Lordsburg, N.M., 25-10, 25-10, 25-10.
The Lady ‘Cats (1-0 conference, 2-0 overall) hosted the Morenci Invitational Volleyball tournament on Sept. 7 and heads to San Simon on Sept. 14 for a match at noon.