Sonia Roybal set the ball up Tuesday night as the Morenci Lady Wildcats advanced to Round One of the 2A Volleyball State Championship bracket with 3-0 sweep of the Benson lady Bobcats, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-19.
Viviana Mendez-Draper puts the ball up for the Morenci Strikers to drive the ball over the net at the Lady Bobcats Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats not only swept Benson on Tuesday night they continued 3-0 match sweep that started back on October 7.
Rayla Runari sends the ball back over the net at the Benson defenders. The Lady Bobcats could do little to slow down the Morenci attack as MHS advances to Round One of the 2A State Championship bracket.
Setting the ball up accurately Celine Berube puts the ball up so the MHS strikers can take full advantage of the opportunity to score.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to The Copper Era
Senior Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar sends this blocked shot down the net making it even harder for Benson to have a play on the ball.
Celina Manuz, in the barrel or the Libero player during Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep of the Benson Lady Bobcats. In three matches with Benson MHS has only allowed the Bobcats to win a one game.
Senior Juliauna Forgach-Aguliar was a force a the net on Tuesday night none more so than on this hard hit shot back at the Benson Lady Bobcats.
Celina Manuz receives the Benson serve and passes the ball on the setters Tuesday night.
Aguilar and Runari worked the net all Tuesday night making it hard of Benson to get the ball back over into the Morenci side of the net.
By just the tips of her fingers Aguilar manages to block the shot on Tuesday night as Benson fell 3-0 to the Lady Wildcats.
To say the Morenci Lady Wildcats have owned the Benson Lady Bobcats this season would be an understatement.
Tuesday night the Lady Wildcats advanced to Round One of the 2A State Volleyball Championship with yet another 3-0 dominating win over their region rival Bobcats.
In the three meetings between the two teams Benson won a single set, that coming on October 7 when Benson managed a 25-21 win in the match opener. Since then Morenci has swept Benson, 3-0, 3-0. Morenci is now 12-3 overall, 10-3 in conference play, 8-2 in region and entered Tuesday night’s match ranked as the #11 team statewide in Class 2A.
In the first set dominating play at the net moved the Lady Wildcats up 8-4 at which time Benson coach Tara Thompson called for a time-out. Benson did get as close as 10-6 before MHS went on a 12-4 scoring run going up 22-10. Benson could not slow the Morenci drive to 25 points and the first set 25-12 win.
Benson was able to tie the score at 7-7 early in the second set and even get up by two points before Morenci tied things up at 9-9. Again Benson got out in front 13-10, but MHS came right back and tied things up again at 13-13. At 15-13 Benson again stopped the clock, but unlike the clock, they could not stop the Lady Wildcats' strength at the net. Morenci reached the 25 point margin allowing Benson on two more points. The power at the net by Juliuana Forgach-Aguilar and others was more than the Lady Bobcats could handle, adding only two more points to the 25-15 second set MHS win.
Set three was a little bit closer from the beginning, but at 13-8 Benson again stopped the clock and hoped to stop or slow down Morenci as well, but it didn’t have the desired effect. While Benson did make it a closer contest in many ways they could not over come the advantage MHS had built and they could do nothing to slow down the Lady Wildcat’s strength at the net.
MHS cruised to the 25-19 win.
Round One of the 2A State Volleyball Championship will be played Saturday.
No. 11 Morenci will play No. 6 Veritas Prep at Mountain View High School at 1 p.m.
Veritas Prep is 14-5 overall and 12-4 in 2A conference play.