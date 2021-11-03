To say the Morenci Lady Wildcats have owned the Benson Lady Bobcats this season would be an understatement.

Tuesday night the Lady Wildcats advanced to Round One of the 2A State Volleyball Championship with yet another 3-0 dominating win over their region rival Bobcats.

In the three meetings between the two teams Benson won a single set, that coming on October 7 when Benson managed a 25-21 win in the match opener. Since then Morenci has swept Benson, 3-0, 3-0. Morenci is now 12-3 overall, 10-3 in conference play, 8-2 in region and entered Tuesday night’s match ranked as the #11 team statewide in Class 2A.

In the first set dominating play at the net moved the Lady Wildcats up 8-4 at which time Benson coach Tara Thompson called for a time-out. Benson did get as close as 10-6 before MHS went on a 12-4 scoring run going up 22-10. Benson could not slow the Morenci drive to 25 points and the first set 25-12 win.

Benson was able to tie the score at 7-7 early in the second set and even get up by two points before Morenci tied things up at 9-9. Again Benson got out in front 13-10, but MHS came right back and tied things up again at 13-13. At 15-13 Benson again stopped the clock, but unlike the clock, they could not stop the Lady Wildcats' strength at the net. Morenci reached the 25 point margin allowing Benson on two more points. The power at the net by Juliuana Forgach-Aguilar and others was more than the Lady Bobcats could handle, adding only two more points to the 25-15 second set MHS win.

Set three was a little bit closer from the beginning, but at 13-8 Benson again stopped the clock and hoped to stop or slow down Morenci as well, but it didn’t have the desired effect. While Benson did make it a closer contest in many ways they could not over come the advantage MHS had built and they could do nothing to slow down the Lady Wildcat’s strength at the net.

MHS cruised to the 25-19 win.

Round One of the 2A State Volleyball Championship will be played Saturday.

No. 11 Morenci will play No. 6 Veritas Prep at Mountain View High School at 1 p.m.

Veritas Prep is 14-5 overall and 12-4 in 2A conference play.

