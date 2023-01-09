DSC_0352 (2).JPG

The Morenci High football team leaves the field following their 50-19 loss to Pima High in the AIA Conference 2A championship game on Nov. 26.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/THE COPPER ERA

The only Graham or Greenlee county high school facing a conference change for the 2023-2024 high school football season is appealing that decision, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced.

Morenci High School is appealing the AIA football reclassification committee’s decision to promote the two-time state Conference 2A runner-up to Conference 3A next season.

