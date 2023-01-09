The only Graham or Greenlee county high school facing a conference change for the 2023-2024 high school football season is appealing that decision, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced.
Morenci High School is appealing the AIA football reclassification committee’s decision to promote the two-time state Conference 2A runner-up to Conference 3A next season.
When considering a school’s conference alignment in football, the reclassification committee looks at, first, its enrollment and then its competitive level, based on state power rankings.
According to AIA bylaws, schools with enrollments below 1,000 students are automatically assigned to Conferences 1A to 3A. The smallest of those schools (somewhere between 30 percent and 40 percent) are assigned to 1A. The next largest group goes to 2A, and the largest schools land in 3A.
Duncan and Fort Thomas will continue to play 8-man football in 1A in 2023-2024. Pima and San Carlos will compete again in 2A, and Safford and Thatcher will remain in 3A.
“All sports except for football are on two-year blocks of alignment,” AIA Director of Sports Information Seth Polansky explained. “Football is done after every season.”
The exception in the case of football is to help maintain competitive balance within conferences. Per AIA rules, schools whose three-year average weighted rankings have a standard deviation of plus 2 or more move up a conference; those with a plus 1 to minus 1 stay put, and those at minus 2 or lower drop a conference.
A school’s football program cannot be placed more than two levels above or below the level in which it competes in other sports.
Morenci Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Tiffany Powers said her school’s promotion is strictly based on recent success, including appearances in the past two Conference 2A championship games, rather than sustained dominance.
The Wildcats’ record over the past eight seasons is a respectable, though hardly dominant, 61-32. In fact, Powers said, Morenci has only one football state title in its history, and that dates back to 1976.
Powers said Morenci’s current enrollment is 352 students, and its average enrollment over the past five years is 338 students.
“We are a 2A school with 2A enrollment,” she said. “We would be the smallest school in 3A.”
Morenci’s appeal is expected to be heard at AIA’s Executive Board Meeting on Jan. 17. Final conference assignments will be set on that date.
Polansky said 24 schools overall are appealing their assignments. Only one, Sahuarita, is seeking a promotion.
He said most appeals fail.
Nevertheless, Powers remained hopeful.
“We believe it’s what’s best for our students,” she said.