Morenci-Clifton 9-11 boys set to play for state title

Morenci-Clifton Little League’s 9-to-11-year-old all-stars will begin play in Phoenix Thursday for a shot at a state title.
The 14-team 2022 Arizona State 9-11 YO Baseball Tournament will be played at Horseshoe Trails Elementary School and is set to conclude July 22 or 23.
The Morenci-Clifton team punched its ticket to the state playoffs by defeating Duncan on June 27 and 29 to take the Arizona District 11 Little League crown.
Both games were close, high-scoring affairs, with Morenci-Clifton taking the opener 11-10 and the second game 27-26 to take the best-of-three series.
Longtime league President Teresa Vanegas acknowledged the scoring reflected less in the way of hitting prowess than it did precision limitations on the pitching mound.
“There were a lot of walks,” she said.
Vanegas said Morenci-Clifton’s coaches have been working hard with the kids to prepare them for Thursday’s tournament opener against District 4 representative Maricopa. The Maricopa team enters the tournament seeded 11th while Morenci-Clifton is seeded 12th.
Should Morenci-Clifton defeat Maricopa they’ll advance to play a second-round game on Saturday. If they lose, they’ll play again on Friday.
Meanwhile, Morenci-Clifton Little League’s senior team (ages 13-15) was in Winslow Saturday and Sunday to compete in the 2022 Arizona State Senior Baseball Tournament.
The Morenci-Clifton squad, representing District 11, had a rough weekend, starting with a 23-4 loss Saturday to District 8’s Nogales and followed with elimination on Sunday in a 12-2 loss to home team Winslow, of District 1.