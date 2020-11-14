Friday night the Morenci Wildcats hosted the Pima Roughriders as both teams closed out the regular season and Morenci emerged victorious, 21-15.
Pima took an early first quarter 6-0 lead. Morenci scored nine points in the second period to take the halftime 9-6 advantage, Gavin Baca added the two points when he scored a safety on the Roughriders.
Pima came back in the third quarter to take a 12-9 lead through three quarters. In the final period Morenci put up twelve points but Pima could only counter with three points.
According to statistics shared by Morenci Coach Joe Garcia, Michael Casillas scored two Wildcat touchdowns, rushing for 72 yards on eight carries and one catch for 15. Dimitri Briggs scored once, amassing 42-yards with four carries. Daylen Johnson completed five of 11 attempted passes for 78 yards and 18 yards on three carries. Patrick Chavez carried the ball 13 times gaining 42 yards. L.T. Morey added 25 yards on eight runs, Morey added another 125 yard on four kickoff returns. Maddux Martinez was on the receiving end of two passes netting 25 yards; and Derek Saenz caught one for another 15 yards. Morenci totaled 196 yards rushing and added another 78 yards through the air.
Morenci, now 6-1, will enter the post season ranked #5 and will host 4-2 Sequoia Pathway Friday night. Pima at #16 will travel Friday night to Benson and face the #1 Bobcats.