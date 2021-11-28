Purchase Access

During Saturday's 2A State Championship game, Arizona Lutheran beat Morenci 28-14. 

In other news, the Arizona Interscholastic Association recognized student athletes and coaches from the 2A San Pedro conference for their efforts this season.

Region Coach of the Year

Morenci: Joe Garcia

Region Offensive Player of the Year

Morenci: Michael Casillas

All-region 1st Team

From Morenci:

Derek Saenz, defensive back, kickoff returner

Tristen Sanchez, defensive lineman

Brendon Enriquez, linebacker

Kaden Summer, long snapper

Jericho Sanchez, offensive lineman

Shawn Hudman, offensive lineman

Tony Roybal, punt returner/receiver, tight end

Michael Casillas, running back

Daylen Johnson, quarterback

From Pima:

Brody Brown, defensive back

Seth Russell, defensive lineman

Tucker Wilkins, linebacker

Pepper Hughes, offensive lineman

Wyatt Wiltbank, offensive utility/flex player

Grant Ashby, receiver/tight end

All-region 2nd Team

From Morenci:

Patrick Chavez, defensive lineman

Shawn Hudman, linebacker

Dominick Chavez, offensive lineman

Austyn Nelson, placekicker

Gavin Baca, receiver/tight end

Tristen Sanchez, receiver/tight end

From Pima:

Leland Thompson, defensive back

Chris Edgmon, offensive lineman

Chris Serna, defensive lineman

Honorable mentions

From Morenci:

Andrew Chavez, defensive lineman

Gabriel Hernandez, offensive lineman

Jalen Kitcheyan, offensive lineman

Richard Trott III, defensive lineman

Donovan Vozza, defensive lineman

From Pima:

Hayden Blair, running back

Owen Lunt, defensive utility/flex player

Tuddy Smart, offensive lineman

