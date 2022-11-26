DSC_0352 (2).JPG

The Morenci High football team appeared to take little consolation in their runner-up finish in the Conference 2A state final on Saturday.

SAFFORD — The Morenci Wildcats' fine football season came to a disappointing conclusion Saturday with a 50-19 loss to the Pima Roughriders in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Conference 2A final.

The No. 2 ranked Wildcats entered the game with one loss on their resume, and it was to this same Pima squad.

The Morenci High Wildcats make their entrance prior to the start of Saturday's AIA Conference 2A title game against Pima in Safford.
Morenci junior running back Michael Casillas breaks away from the Pima defense for a first-quarter touchdown in Saturday's AIA Conference 2A title game.
Morenci running back Michael Casillas (7) celebrates a touchdown in Saturday's AIA Conference 2A championship game against Pima.
These two young Morenci fans viewed Saturday's championship game from field level behind their team's end zone. 

