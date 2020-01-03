MORENCI — Several Morenci High School football players received recognitions in the 2A Conference and the Black Region.
Zachary Esparza and Omar Ortega received 2A All-Conference honorable mentions as well as the All-Region first team for defensive and offensive lineman, respectively.
Receiving All-Region second team honors were: L.T. Morey, Tony Roybal and Derek Saenz (defensive back); Matt Harrington and PaulDaniel Moreno (linebacker); Saenz (long snapper); Adam Chacon (offensive lineman); Maddux Martinez (receiver/tight end); and Carlos Bray (running back).
Angel Arrellin, Brandon Blair, Benden Enriquez and Richard Trott III were 2A Black Region honorable mentions.