MORENCI — The Wildcats bid a fond farewell to 11 seniors this past year, and now seven more have stepped up in their place with lots of young guns to back them up.
Also, softball head coach Joe Garcia has stepped in for Dave Gallegos as the new head coach for Morenci football.
Garcia has a football background for Willcox before moving back to his home stomping grounds of Morenci.
“We just want to take it one practice at a time, one day at a time, one play at a time, and put maximum effort into each aspect of our game. We hope to improve daily. If we take that approach, then the wins and losses will take care of themselves,” Garcia said.
“Those 11 seniors who graduated, they were a big part of what we did last year. This year, it creates an opportunity for these young kids to step up and fill those positions. And a lot of them are doing that. We couldn’t be happier with the work ethic. We’ve got to keep working hard, and good things will happen.”
“Our mantra as a team this year is to work hard and play as one,” said senior Omar Ortega. “We’re going to take it one game, one play, one practice at a time. That’s what we’re focusing on. We put in the work during the summer, which will help a lot. We had practices every day, weight-lifting sessions, and we had our Hill Champions game we hosted.”
Ortega played center last year and has been moved to right tackle this year. As a senior, he’s aware of the responsibility that falls on his and his fellow seniors’ shoulders.
“The role I take on this year is to be a leader and show the young ones what to expect, and to keep working hard no matter what the situation is. Just have a strong mindset, no matter what,” Ortega said.
Fellow senior Carlos Bray said, “We’ve got a lot of sophomores and freshmen. The future’s looking pretty good for Morenci High School.”
When asked about what they need to do to bring home a state championship, Bray said, “I think it’s not really me personally; I think it’s everyone doing their job, and the games speak for themselves.”
Bray plays running back and hybrid safety and is looking to “make the right reads and find the right holes” when it comes to his role on the field.