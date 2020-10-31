Friday night the Benson Bobcats made the trip to ‘The Hill’ to face Morenci on the Wildcat’s Homecoming night. Both teams were undefeated and looking for an edge in Region 2A San Pedro play.
Prior to the game, Morenci head coach Joe Garcia said, “We haven’t really been tested so far this season; this is going to be a big test for us tonight.”
When the game clock ran out of time the Wildcats came up six points short of Benson, 12-6.
The Bobcats took the opening kickoff and put together an 11-play scoring drive. Morenci blocked the PAT attempt and Benson moved ahead, 6-0.
The Wildcats first drive was ended with a Benson interception at the Wildcat 35-yard line.
Given 15 yards extra yards on a Morenci penalty, two carries by Bobcat Jace Barney turned the turn-over into points. The failed two point try gave Benson the 12-0 lead with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
As the first quarter came to an end, so did the Wildcats' second drive of the game. A deep punt and a Bobcat penalty meant Benson would start the drive from their own three-yard line. They made it across mid-field but could get no further than the Wildcat 48-yard line.
Following a short Bobcat punt Morenci started at the Benson 35-yard line. Another errant pass ended the Morenci drive and set Benson up at their own 30.
Benson returned the favor and handed the ball back over to the Wildcats, three plays later with a fumble at the Bobcat 25-yard line. Morenci moved as close as the five-yard line, but a fumble ended that short field march.
Taking over at their own 15, Benson couldn’t past get their own 26-yard line as the first half ended at 12-0.
Following the Homecoming halftime festivities, a short kickoff gave the Wildcats the ball at their own 40-yard line. Whatever Coach Garcia said or the Wildcats did during halftime worked. On the first play from scrimmage sophomore Derek Saenz broke loose for 20-yards, Patrick Chavez, also a sophomore, added two yards. An offsides penalty seemed to derail the drive but runs by Chavez and senior LT Morey kept it alive getting to the 30. Sophomore Daylen Johnson picked up 20-yards. Chavez moved the ball to the one-yard line and it appeared he had scored, but the ball was marked inches short. Johnson and Morey both took a shot at the inches left outside of the goal line, both marked short again. On fourth down, Johnson was able to force the ball over and into the Bobcats' goal line. Following a failed PAT, Morenci had closed the gap to 12-6.
At the 7:51 mark of the third quarter a deep kickoff meant Benson would start at their own 30. In nine plays the Bobcats moved the ball down to the Wildcat 16 where another fumble ended that drive.
Starting the fourth quarter 12-6, Benson managed a 12-play drive that gained 37 yards, but more importantly ran the clock down to six minutes and 18 seconds remaining in the game.
Morenci took over at their own 23 and moved 16 yards on five plays for their last drive of the game.
Benson picked up three critical first downs which allowed them to use the clock, taking a knee as the final seconds ticked down.
Following the game Garcia told the assembled team. “Yeah, this is gonna sting, but how are you gonna respond? Lay down? Or show up on Monday for film and practice? That is where you get better.”
Garcia went on to tell the team, “I have a feeling we are going to see them again,” referring to the upcoming post season. "We learned a lot about them. Can we learn from this lesson?”
The road to the postseason for Morenci, now 2-1, goes through Willcox this Friday night as they will face the Region 2A San Pedro 3-0 Cowboys. They'll then come back home to host 1-1 Pima on Nov. 13.