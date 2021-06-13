The Morenci Manta Rays swim team went up against the team from Pima Friday night at the rec center. The Manta Rays range in age from 10 to 18 and are broken into two groups, one of which trains and competes at a higher level. Each group practices from 75 to 135 minutes five days a week.
Morenci Manta Rays take on Pima swimmers
