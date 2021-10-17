featured Morenci now 6-2 after loss to Benson The Copper Era Oct 17, 2021 Oct 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Morenci sophomore Tristen Sanchez, left, and junior Gavin Baca make a valiant effort to block a point after during Friday's game against the Bobcats in Benson. Photos by Mark Levy Herald/Review Morenci ball carrier Derek Saenz, junior, attempts to evade a Benson tackler Friday on the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Morenci Wildcats are now 6-2 overall, 2-1 in the region and 6-1 in conference after losing 42-7 to Benson on the road last week. The team will be taking on Willcox at home Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morenci Wildcats Benson Conference Sport Overall Team Region Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues