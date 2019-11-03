ORO VALLEY — The Morenci Wildcats swim team is in good position for the upcoming state finals.
Following last weekend’s Southeastern Arizona Regional Qualifier at Oro Valley High School on Nov. 1-2, the ‘Cats recorded one automatic state qualifyer, and eight provisional qualifyers including the relay.
In the regional finals, Rebel Gentry placed 15th in 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 55.88 seconds; Thaddeus Gray was sixth in the 50Y freestyle in 23.91 seconds and fourth in the 100Y freestyle in 51.87 seconds; and Elijah Leyba placed 15th in the 100Y butterfly in 1:06.85 and 15th in the 100Y breaststroke in 1:12.04.
The 200Y freestyle relay team of Israel Bernal-Diaz, Nicolas Zegarra, David Marquez and Gray placed eighth in 1:49.66.
In the preliminary round, Bernal-Diaz swam the 50Y freestyle in 27.65 seconds and the 100Y freestyle in 1:00.62; Gentry swam the 50Y freestyle in 26.64 seconds and the 500Y freestyle in 5:53.26; and Gray swam the 50Y freestyle in 23.46 seconds and finished first in the 100Y freestyle prelims in 51.22 seconds.
Leyba swam the 100Y butterfly in 1:02.39 and the 100Y breaststroke in 1:10.95; Marquez swam the 50Y freestyle in 27.85 seconds and the 100Y freestyle in 1:02.82; and Zegarra swam the 50Y freestyle in 29.36 seconds and the 100Y freestyle in 1:05.13.
Tyler Lewis swam the 100Y freestyle in 58.94 seconds and qualified for the finals in the 100Y backstroke with a time of 1:05.24 but was unable to swim the finals due to his participation in the high school band competition, also scheduled for Saturday.
Quinton Wiltbank also qualified for the finals in two events — the 100Y butterfly in 58.49 seconds and the 500Y freestyle in 5:18.20 — but did not swim the finals due to the band competition.
In the relays, Bernal-Diaz, Zegarra, Marquez and Lewis swam the 400Y freestyle in 4:11.04; Gray, Wiltbank, Leyba and Gentry swam the 200Y freestyle in 1:40.73; and Gray, Lewis, Wiltbank and Leyba swam the 200Y medley in 1:54.41.
The finals will take place Thursday and Friday at Phoenix Country Day School-Dady Aquatic Center.