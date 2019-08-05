MORENCI — Last Tuesday, Morenci graduate Nesa Martinez officially became the first female wrestler in the history of Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties to earn a scholarship to wrestle in college.
Martinez is headed to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota to wrestling on the school’s women’s team.
Morenci wrestling head coach Casey Woodall has had the honor of coaching Martinez for the past four years.
“That’s been a testament to her will to succeed. It’s really hard being the only wrestling girl in the ring for four years; that’s been her reality,” Woodall said. “What a great lesson as far as sticking with something over a long period of time, having a lot of adversity thrown your way, and then good things happen to those who continue to work.”
Female wrestlers are a super minority in Arizona despite the AIA’s approving of girls wrestling and having a state championship consisting of just girls. The young women have had to face their male counterparts and often gain wins by opponent forfeits due to either a male’s refusing to wrestle a female or simply not having an opponent in their weight class.
Woodall also jokingly admitted that Martinez had to put up with him and Coach Travis all four years, too.
“That’s probably a full-time job. But wrestling, in my mind, is probably the most physically and emotionally demanding sport there is. When you couple that with being the only girl in the room, every match she went into prior (to) this year, she was somewhat of a physical disadvantage all the time, and she did this not knowing there would ever be a girls state tournament. She just liked wrestling, the self-discipline. Down the road, it worked out for her that they sanctioned it, and she got a chance to go out and show what she could do,” Woodall said.
With Martinez taking a win for the girls, her success looks like it will pave the way for others to follow suit.
“I’ve got two girls,” Woodall said. “I hope Nesa has blazed the trail for any girl that wants to continue with this sport, and what a great opportunity for all our girls. She had to work very, very hard to get here.”
Martinez got noticed by University of Jamestown coach’s father while competing in the 2019 state tournament. The coach, Shauna Kemp, is a Flagstaff native.
“He came up and talked to me, so I applied. She sent me a scholarship right away. I like the coaches. I think they’ll help me improve since it’s a female, she’ll be able to help me a lot, and it’s an all-girls team. We’ll be able to work more on everything. I think I’m going to like it a lot more, and it’s going to be even more fun,” Martinez said.
“These last four years were really hard, just trying to stick with it, going to every tournament against guys and losing most of my matches,” she continued
What kept her going was her love of wrestling.
“My dad coached, so I was always watching,” she said.
Martinez wrestled in middle school as well, where, according to her father, no one ever pinned her. She was only occasionally pinned during her high school career.
“I like the challenge and discipline. I want to say thank you to my coaches for these last four years and not giving up on me,” Martinez said.
Father Art Martinez said, “I think it’s great. She is the first girl to go through Morenci’s program for all four years of high school, and to move on. She ranked third in state. When she went to Nationals, she wasn’t favored. There was another girl, and Nesa pinned her.”
There were some jokes made about how Martinez wasn’t allowed to return home for years once she officially signed her commitment papers.
“We’re in the process of building a new house. We told her, ‘If you come home, you come home to the old house, not the new one,’ ” Art said.
University of Jamestown faces mostly East Coast opponents, but the Martinez family plans to catch at least one regular- season match.