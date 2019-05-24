MORENCI — Frank Ogas III’s football career has been nothing but great; the game has taken him from being a member of the Morenci Wildcats to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Now he’s becoming a Ragin’ Cajun at the University of Louisiana.
Ogas played collegiate football at Arizona State University from 2013-2017.
“My final season at ASU was a blessing. I was fortunate enough to get good playing time, and we had some memorable games . . . such as upsetting No. 5 Washington at home. Also, besting the (Arizona) Wildcats to end the regular season was awesome. Even though we didn’t finish the season with a win at the Sun Bowl, I grew very close with my teammates and will be buddies with those guys for the rest of my life,” Ogas said.
May 2018 was big for Ogas, graduating from ASU with a master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security. Shortly after graduation, Ogas accepted a job offer at the University of Louisiana as the strength and conditioning coach.
“Last May, I also accepted a football strength and conditioning job at the University of Louisiana (the Ragin’ Cajuns),” Ogas said. “Coach Billy Napier is the head coach at U of Louisiana; he was my offensive coordinator my last season (2017) at Arizona State. Me and coach Napier became close during my last year playing for him, and when he called offering me a position to coach in the weight room, I was excited to begin my coaching career with one of the great young head coaches in college football.”
University of Louisiana is a Division 1 football program playing out of the Sun Belt-West conference. In the 2018 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 7-7, winning the division as well as playing in the AutoNation Cure Bowl.
Ogas is optimistic about his team’s upcoming season. He said,
“Our team worked damn hard during our winter workouts and had a phenomenal spring. We have many great players returning from last year’s successful season. We plan to continue working hard and finishing the season right by winning the Sun Belt Championship.”
Going from a player to a coach is what many collegiate athletes do, but in Ogas’ case, coaching was almost ordained from birth.
“Coaching is in my blood. I watched my father coach and make an impact on a lot of my high school teammates, which encouraged me to follow in his footsteps. Local coaches like my father, Gary Sandoval, Michael Davis, Mike Burkett, Casey Woodall, Ken Lester and Waldo Gutierrez all made an impact on my life playing sports in Morenci and motivated me to want to make an impact on young athletes with my future career.”
Ogas said being in Louisiana is a great place to be, as the people and food are “exceptional.”
Moving forward in his career, he plans on sticking with his current job that he loves and adores.
“I plan to continue my career in strength and conditioning; I love it. I get to (continue being) a part of the great game of football and be a part of the special culture we have built at University of Louisiana,” he said.