MORENCI—On Friday, Oct. 18, the Morenci swim team competed in the Friday Night Lights Invitational, held at Chandler High School and attended by 45 teams. Eleven swimmers represented Morenci, which placed 19th.
Out of the 21 events in which the team participated, 12 made provisional state times. All three of the relays also made provisional state time.
The team’s events and times were:
Israel Bernal-Diaz: 50-yard freestyle 27.55, 100-yard freestyle 59.43
Zenayah Cortez: 50-yard freestyle 28.30, 100-yard freestyle 1:03.89
Rebel Gentry: 50-yard freestyle 26.68, 100-yard backstroke 1:08.51
Thaddeus Gray: 50-yard freestyle 23.84 (placing 12th), 100-yard freestyle 52.66 (placing 10th)
Tyler Lewis: 100-yard freestyle 57.87, 100-yard backstroke 1:06.11
Elijah Leyba: 100-yard butterfly 1:02.29, 100-yard breaststroke 1:11.93
David Marquez: 50-yard freestyle 27.97, 100-yard freestyle 1:01.77
Amariah Murrillo: 50-yard freestyle 48.13
Clinton Sipes: 50-yard freestyle 30.87, 100-yard freestyle 1:10.92
Quinton Wiltbank: 200-yard IM 2:14.47 (placing 14th), 100-yard butterfly 58.22 (placing 13th)
Nicolas Zegarra: 50-yard freestyle 28.57, 100-yard freestyle 1:03.21
200-Yard Medley Relay 1:53.13 (placing 14th)
Tyler Lewis, Elijah Leyba, Quinton Wiltbank and Thaddeus Gray
200-Yard Freestyle Relay 1:41.79 (placing 15th)
Thaddeus Gray, Tyler Lewis, Elijah Leyba and Quinton Wiltbank
400-Yard Freestyle Relay 4:07.08 (placing 19th)
Rebel Gentry, Nicolas Zegarra, David Marquez and Israel Bernal-Diaz
The last quad meet of the season will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at Gregory High School in Tucson. The team will travel to Oro Valley for the Southern Arizona Regional Qualifying meet Nov. 1-2.