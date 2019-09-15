CHANDLER — Morenci competed in the 2019 Wolves Classic Invite Saturday, Sept. 14, at Chandler High School, with 10 members of the Wildcats squad competing and achieving personal best times.
A total of 41 schools participated in one of the state’s largest invitational meets outside the state finals.
The boys relay teams had the highest finishes, with Thaddeus Gray, Tyler Lewis, Elijah Leyba, and Quinton Wiltbank finishing 16th in the 200-meter medley relay in a time of 1 minutes, 52.74 seconds. That quartet also finished 19th in the 200M freestyle relay in 1:42.13.
Wiltbank also recorded an individual Top 20 finish, when he placed 14th in the 500M freestyle in 5:13.42. He also swam the 100M breaststroke in 1:07.51
Gray also had an individual Top 20 finish, when he placed 18th in the 100M freestyle in 51.81 seconds. He also finished the 200 IM in 2:21.29.
Lewis swam the 50M freestyle in 26.68 and the 100M backstroke in 1:10.46. Leyba completed the 100M butterfly in 1:03.23 and the 100M breaststroke in 1:11.82
Isreal Bernal-Diaz swam the 50M freestyle in 27.22 and the 100M freestyle in 59.66, David Marquez swam the 50M freestyle in 28.22 and the 100M freestyle in 1:01.91, Clinton Sipes swam the 50M freestyle in 31.59 and the 100M freestyle in 1:09.86, and Nicolas Zegarra swam the 50M freestyle in 29.48 and the 100M freestyle in 1:38.77.
For the girls, Zanayah Cortez swam the 50M freestyle in 28.73 and the 100M freestyle in 1:04.55, and Jayden Dillman swam the 100M backstroke in 1:37.45.
The team is under the direction of coach Dana Bayardo and assistant coach Steve Leyba.
The Wildcats next swim meet will be the Amphi Quad Meet in Tucson on Thursday, Sept 19.