The Wildcats’ Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar (10) gets some air for a kill during a November match against Round Valley.

MORENCI — Four Morenci High School volleyball players and the coach received All-Region first- and second-team honors as well as honorable mentions.

Wildcats’ sophomore, Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar was awarded 2A East region offensive player of the year as well as being named all-region first-team at hitter/middle blocker and honorable mention for the 2A Conference.

Junior Jadyn Aguilera received all-region first-team recognition at libero and received an honorable mention for the 2A Conference.

Sophomore Devanie Medina received all-region second-team at hitter/middle blocker and Lanea Leonard received all-region second-team at setter.

Morenci Wildcats head coach Rhyanna Mennen received region coach of the year for taking her team to state for the first time in 10 years.

