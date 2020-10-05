The Morenci Wildcats opened the 2020 football season in a memorable way, with a BIG 76-0 home field win over North Pointe Prep Friday night.
Morenci picked up 414 yards on 18 carries as nine different Wildcats lit up the scoreboard in one way or the other.
Quarterback Daylen Johnson completed four out his five attempted passes, two going for touchdowns and both TDs to Maddux Martinez. Maddux had three catches for a total 42 yards.
Kicker Brendon Enriquez was successful on eight PAT kicks and scored one touchdown, for 14 points on the night.
L.T. Morey found the Falcon’s end zone three times, gaining 120 yards on four carries, his longest rush was for 61 yards.
Also running for touchdowns were: Dmitri Briggs, two carries 57 yards and one touchdown. Michael Casillas, scored one time, going 35 yards on three carries. Derek Saenz added two points with a successful two-point conversion. Dakota only carried the ball one time, but it was for a 40-yard TD dash. Gavin Baca would not be outdone, taking his one carry 55 yards to the house for his TD.
A big defensive game is a large part of a shut out and Morenci was big on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats logged 11 tackles for losses and four quarterback sacks.
Tristen Sanchez led all tacklers with five solo tackles and two assists; Richard Trott III made three solo stops and assisted on another three. PaulDaniel had a pair of solo tackles and three assists
Dakota Bamburg picked off a pair of passes, and gained 12 yards returning them. Enriquez also stole one pass, giving the Wildcats three picks.
Morenci will be on the road Friday night as they will face Region 2A Salt San Tan Charter.