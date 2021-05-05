The Morenci Wildcats defeated Santa Cruz Valley 10-2 Tuesday. The win moves the No. 9 Wildcats from the "play-in" bracket to the first round of the 2A Championship Bracket. They'll be taking on the No. 8 Horizon Honors Saturday at noon in the Phoenix valley.
Morenci Wildcats heading to state
