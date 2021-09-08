The Lady Wildcats started the 2021 season with a handy three-game sweep of the San Carlos Lady Braves Sept. 7; 25-14, 25-9 and 25-22.
In the first game San Carlos kept it close for awhile, tied at 7-7, but Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar sent a hard hit spike into the midst of the San Carlos defenders. At that point Morenci went on an seven-point run that was broken by the Lady Braves at 15-8. The two teams just swapped points until late at 22-14 when the Lady Cats put it away. At 23-15, Devanie Medina hit a service ace to move to game point, 24-14.
Morenci began Game Two by moving steadily ahead of San Carlos, at 7-3 another service ace, this one by Krizzya Cortez, seemed to light the fire in the Lady Wildcats as they took off on another seven-point scoring run, to 14-3 before San Carlos could slow them down with a pair of scores at 4 and 5. At 19-6 Aguilar’s service ace set the tone for the remainder of that game, as The Lady Wildcats went on two win the second game 25-9.
Early in the final game the most of the Morenci starters became spectators as younger players took over.
San Carlos managed at 9-9 tie, and the game would tie again at 17 then 18. The Lady Wildcats would get up 21-18 and San Carlos called time out. Down the final stretch San Carlos would get as close as 24-22 before Morenci picked up the winner following a final serve by Celine Berube.
Morenci was scheduled to host the Morenci Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 11, hosting San Carlos, Duncan, Globe, St. David and San Simon.
The Lady Wildcats will start Region 2A East competition on September 28 when they host Bisbee.