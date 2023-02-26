Morenci wrestling

The Morenci Wildcats remained the apex predators in AIA's Division IV, winning their third consecutive state crown on Feb. 18 in Phoenix.

The Morenci High School wrestling team captured its third consecutive AIA Division IV state championship on Feb. 18, outpacing rival Yuma Catholic 194.5 to 163.5 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

The Wildcat wrestling program’s success, which includes nine consecutive sectional titles, isn’t something Casey Woodall takes for granted.

