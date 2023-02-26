The Morenci High School wrestling team captured its third consecutive AIA Division IV state championship on Feb. 18, outpacing rival Yuma Catholic 194.5 to 163.5 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Wildcat wrestling program’s success, which includes nine consecutive sectional titles, isn’t something Casey Woodall takes for granted.
"Anytime you win a state title is special," Woodall said, "but this year's team was unique. We had to shift our lineup right before sectionals in order to give us a chance to win the team title. You had three returning individual champs who were all willing to bump weight classes to try and win a team title. That's pretty special. I don't think that happens very often."
The Wildcats put five wrestlers into the state finals: Jaeden Seballos at 120, Mikey Casillas at 132, Noah Torres at 138, Breck Williams at 144 and John Provencio at 150. Of those five, Seballos, Torres and Provencio won individual state titles. Three other Wildcats placed in the tournament: Merrik Williams, third at 106 pounds; Hollis Corbell, third at 190 pounds, and Austyn Nelson, fifth at 215.
Morenci also finished 25th among the 115 girls squads represented at state despite having only two girls qualify. Ari Sarret finished fourth at 100 while Cynthia Martinez placed sixth at 165.
Safford, Thatcher and Pima high schools also had wrestlers competing in Phoenix.
Safford’s team finished seventh in Division III, with four wrestlers placing in the tournament. Isac Contreras finished sixth at 106 pounds; Anthony Garrobo placed third at 126; Kaleb Cordova was runner-up at 165, and Gary Smith was fifth at 175.
Thatcher High School’s Eagles landed seventh in AIA Division IV. Placers were Tristan Brown, who finished third in the 138-pound weight class; Cooper Udall, third at 175 pounds; Ben Green, fifth at 190, and Scott Ambler, third at 285.
Pepper Hughes, who finished second in the 190-pound weight class, helped lead Pima’s Roughriders to a ninth-place team finish in Division IV. Other placers for Pima were Aiden Espinosa, sixth at 113 pounds; Tucker Wilkins, fifth at 150, and Jaxon John, sixth at 175.