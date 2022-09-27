Listed on the volleyball roster as a setter, Candace Forgach-Aguilar has been more of a defensive contributor this season.
Actually, the Morenci High School graduate had just two set assists in playing the first 10 matches (4-6) for Notre Dame of Maryland University, an NCAA Division III program in Baltimore.
The sophomore said she is also a defensive specialist and libero and has been playing mostly defensive specialist of late.
As of Sept. 21, she ranked fourth on the team with 79 digs and 2.19 digs per set. Her seven digs in the opener were as many as she had in her first 11 matches last year.
"It's just more of being in the right place at the right time," she said. "Take control of where you are at on the court."
"I'm able to read the ball a lot better. That has helped me to know where to go. Being able to read the ball and knowing when they're going to tip," she said.
She also is holding her digging platform (position), which has helped her dig total increase.
Forgach-Aguilar had a career-high 17 digs, two service aces and one assist during a Sept. 8 win.
She had 14 digs and two aces in a Sept. 17 loss, the first of two matches that day, when her parents were supposed to be in Baltimore to watch her play.
She said she is "extremely happy" with her performance thus far.
"I feel like I've come a long way," she said.
During the spring, Forgach-Aguilar plays for the softball team. She hit .270 in starting the 22 games she played last year and ranked second on the squad with seven stolen bases.
Women's cross country
Kayla O'Connell of New Mexico State University placed eighth in the field of 23 at the season-opening 5K race. The sophomore from Morenci was fifth among the team's entries while finishing in a career-best 19 minutes, 24.5 seconds.
Men's wrestling
Conrad Aguallo is a sophomore for Northwest Kansas Technical College. The past Wildcat competes in the 125- and 133-pound classes.
Cody Torres is a freshman on the Menlo College developmental roster. The former Wildcat listed as competing in the 157-pound class.