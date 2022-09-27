Candace Forgach-Aguilar

Morenci High alum Candace Forgach-Aguilar is a sophomore at Notre Dame of Maryland University, in Baltimore, where she is a member of both the softball and volleyball teams.

Listed on the volleyball roster as a setter, Candace Forgach-Aguilar has been more of a defensive contributor this season.

Actually, the Morenci High School graduate had just two set assists in playing the first 10 matches (4-6) for Notre Dame of Maryland University, an NCAA Division III program in Baltimore.

