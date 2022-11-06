vb-lcsc-coi-34.jpg

Lewis-Clark State College freshman Juliauna Forgach Aguilar skies for the ball during a recent volleyball match.

Juliauna Forgach Aguilar has been playing plenty as a freshman on the Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team in Lewiston, Idaho.

One of two first-year players on the roster, the Morenci High School graduate played in 20 of the first 26 matches (16-10). She ranked fifth in kills and tied for sixth in blocks.

Morenci grad Juliauna Forgach Aguilar is finishing her freshman season on the Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team.

