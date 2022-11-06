Juliauna Forgach Aguilar has been playing plenty as a freshman on the Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team in Lewiston, Idaho.
One of two first-year players on the roster, the Morenci High School graduate played in 20 of the first 26 matches (16-10). She ranked fifth in kills and tied for sixth in blocks.
The 5-foot-9 outside and right side hitter had a season-high 12 kills during a win over Multnomah, her lone double-digit effort entering Saturday's action.
Forgach Aguilar said she had to adjust her hitting technique, notably her approach to the ball. Rather than taking two fast steps in moving to a set, she said the coaches want "two very slow steps and two very fast to adjust to the set."
She lifted her hitting percentage in October matches, posting a season-high .500 percentage with six kills against Northwest.
Earlier in the season, she said, she was hesitant to be aggressive in her swings. Citing a gain in confidence as the season progressed, she said she has become aggressive again and has been more successful hitting.
In four matches she had at least two blocks. Her adjustment in blocking involved altering her footwork and aligning her head with the ball rather than the hitter, she said.
Forgach Aguilar is working to improve her jump serve, especially the ball toss. When the toss was "very low and behind me," she said, the serve wasn't as effective as it could be.
Her serve benefits from spin, though. "Depending on which way I flick my wrist, it will determine the spin on the ball," she said. "The spin is mostly what's key. It makes the ball drop."
She had a season-high three service aces in a win over Walla Walla and had two aces the match prior and in a later match.
Softball
Devanie Medina is a freshman catcher and outfielder for Ottawa University. She competed for Morenci.
Women's cross country
Kayla O'Connell finished sixth among New Mexico State University's entries in the Western Athletic Conference Championship 6K. The sophomore out of Morenci High was 45th overall.