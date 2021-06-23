Mt. Graham Little League's Allstar Tournament is underway at the Graham County Fairgrounds. Mt. Graham took on Morenci-Clifton Tuesday night and defeated them in both age brackets and they are slated to play Pinal Mountain tonight. We'll post the results of those games and the following games as soon as they become available on our website and Facebook page.
Mt. Graham Little League Allstars Tourney underway
