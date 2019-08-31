CLIFTON — Young shooters have a chance to win prizes this week at the second annual Youth Shotgun Shoot.
The youth shoot will be held at the Table Top Gun Range on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shooters from ages 8 to 17 are welcome, with competition split into two age groups — 8-12 and 13-17.
There will be prizes for the overall winner, top target shooter and top clay shooter.
“Bring your shotgun and shells,” organizers wrote. “Limited number of participants so RSVP today.”
The inaugural 2018 event saw shooters participating in three stages that tested their dexterity and accuracy. The top score went to participant Deagan Jacobs, who received a trophy for his victory and a Remington 870 shotgun.
There’s a $5 donation fee for entry per shooter. For more information or to RSVP, readers can contact Nathaniel Henrie at 928-965-0276 or Shane Kennedy at 928-651-8368.
The event is hosted by Greenlee County 3-Gun.