MORENCI — Some years are growing and learning years, but the years that follow benefit. The Lady Wildcats learned much from 2018 and will be applying those lessons to 2019.
Varsity head coach Rhyanna Mennen said, “Last year was a struggle; we were very young. It was a growing-pains year. We had a lot of young players who have a lot of potential, and I think they just needed the confidence boost.
“Over the summer, they worked very hard with open gyms and the U of A team camp. We went up there and had a good time. They seem to be a more cohesive group this year. They work really well together. They’re very supportive of one another, from what I’ve seen so far. That’s really exciting.
“Our strong suit is passing. One thing I think we struggled with last year was finishing the play. We’d get good passes and get the sets up, but sometimes we couldn’t finish with a kill because we didn’t have the control. We’ve been working on controlling the ball, instead of hitting it as hard as we can, and find the hole.”
Morenci will be looking to Devanie Medina, Angel Ontiveros and Lanae Leonard to lead on the court.
“(Leonard) is somebody the girls feel confident confiding in when they have an issue they want brought to my attention. She’s very good at handling any issues very maturely. That’s been nice to have. Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar leads on the court at her level of player,” Mennen said.
Senior Angel Ontiveros said, “From my freshman year to now, there’s always been competitiveness, but this year you see the bond. I feel like the U of A camp brought us closer. It’s helping with our plays. For us, it’s building trust. Sometimes we don’t trust one another, so getting a new group makes it harder, but this year I feel confident.”
“We’re really looking forward to this season. I’m excited. I think it’ll be more successful. We learned from it,” Mennen said.