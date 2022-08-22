Now graduated, Morenci's Paige Morales is still running

Morenci High grad Paige Morales placed eighth for Adams State University in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference outdoor championship this spring.

Her college running career has ended, but Paige Morales is still very much on the run.

The Morenci High School alumna finished her four years at Adams State University, in Alamosa, Colo., upon her recent graduation, leaving on the table eligibility in cross country and track and field.

Paige Morales is on the waiting list at Adams State for the doctoral program in occupational therapy.

