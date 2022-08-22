Now graduated, Morenci's Paige Morales is still running

Her college running career has ended, but Paige Morales is still very much on the run.
The Morenci High School alumna finished her four years at Adams State University, in Alamosa, Colo., upon her recent graduation, leaving on the table eligibility in cross country and track and field.
"I was absolutely ecstatic of being able to compete at the collegiate level," said Morales, who is on a waiting list for a university's doctoral degree program in occupational therapy. "I have come out a stronger runner, a stronger person all the way around."
Since May she has been training to compete for the Boston Marathon and said she will race in the Mesa Marathon, a qualifier for the Boston, during February.
The most miles she has run at one time has been 18, she said, and she has averaged 60 to 70 miles per week.
"I haven't stopped running," she said, though she noted, "It's more of a hobby."
During the spring Morales had her best performance in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference indoor or outdoor track and field championship.
She scored for the team by placing eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the outdoor championship, finishing in a career-best time of 11 minutes, 54.96 seconds.
"It's a little more exciting and challenging," she said of the steeplechase, in which she placed 11th at the 2021 conference championship. "I was super excited, passing someone in the final stretch on the last hurdle."
She also competed in the 1,500-meter, 3,000-meter, 5,000-meter and mile races during the track seasons. Typically her highest finishes were in the 3,000. She was fourth in that event at a February indoor meet.
She competed in one conference cross country championship (2020) and placed eighth among the Grizzlies.
Last fall Morales competed in three of the eight cross country meets for the Grizzlies, who won the Division II national, South Central Region and conference championships.
She ran a career-best 19:08.4 in her final 5K, one of the regular-season meets in which she competed.
"My opportunities to race were kind of slim," she said. "They are the top dogs of Division II."