MORENCI — The Pima Roughriders came into Morenci with a broom and swept the previously undefeated Morenci Wildcats, 3-0.
The Lady Roughriders won, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15.
“We treat every game like it’s a big game; we’re always working hard the days before in practice so when its game time, it’s game time,” said Pima head coach Keoni Ballado.
Pima got off to a great start thanks to Sadie Mecham’s six straight service points. Pima’s Brooke Chlarson and Ashlie Sherwood helped finish off Morenci by protecting the net via multiple blocks and spikes to seal the victory in the first game.
To start the second game, the Lady Wildcats found some momentum, spearheaded by Candace Forgach-Aguilar, who had several sets to Angel Ontiveros and Devanie Medina that helped keep Morenci in the game.
The second game was back and forth, with several different ties and lead changes. When the score was tied at 18-18, the Wildcats fans came to life, screaming and cheering. However, the fans were just not enough to help the Lady Wildcats hold on for a win.
To start the third game, Pima was just too much for Morenci to handle. Chlarson led her team with eight straight serves to hand Morenci its first loss of the season.
“I feel as if we didn’t have the tools that we needed to win; I feel that everything was not in the right place tonight,” Ontiveros said.
The Pima Roughriders (3-1 overall, 2-0 region) will look to maintain the win streak when they host the Bisbee Pumas (1-3, 0-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
The Morenci Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) will look to get back into the win column when they host the Round Valley Elks (3-2, 3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.