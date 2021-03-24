The Pima Roughriders made the trip “up the HiIl” to face Morenci Tuesday in an early season region 2A East match-up.
The Wildcat got the 11-7 win, but Pima made it exciting with a four-run, seventh inning rally, that cut into a 11-4 Wildcat lead.
Clouds and strong winds out of the East made for a chilly afternoon of baseball, but the rains held off until just after the game was over.
Morenci took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
In the Wildcats half of the second inning Frankie Araiza reached first base on a walk, then stole second and third base, but he wouldn’t be there long. With no outs, Gabriel Hernandez stepped to the plate, facing one ball and two strikes. Hernandez sent the next pitch over the center field fence. 3-0 Morenci after two innings.
Neither team could garner any offense in the third, but Pima managed to cut into the Wildcat lead in the fourth. Sophomore Britt Hawkins sent a line shot just out of the reach of the first baseman. Coy Miller then had a single that moved Hawkins to third base. During an effort to stop Miller from stealing second, an errant pick-off throw sailed into the outfield allowing Hawkins to steal home and Miller to move to third base. Dallin Kartchner hit a single for the RBI, bringing Miller home, 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Wildcats Gabriel Hernandez, Anthony Ballesteros, and Preston Johnson all had singles to load the bases with no one out. A walk scored Hernandez and with one out, Maddox Martinez hit ball to right centerfield that made its was way to the fence. That deep shot gave Martinez an “inside the park” Grand-Slam home run and moved Morenci to 8-2.
In the fifth inning, Roughrider Caleb Barlow reached first base on a single, then stole his way around the base path, stealing second and third and making it the perfect trifecta with at steal at home plate. It would remain 8-3 Morenci until the bottom of the 6th inning when the Wildcats added three more runs, 11-3.
It was time for the Pima seventh inning rally to begin.
With one out and a pair of base runners, Britt Hawkins hit a 2 RBI triple that cut the Wildcat lead to 11-5. RJ Morales reached first base on a walk. Junior Garrett Hewitt connected for a double that scored both Hawkins and Morales, 11-7.
The Roughriders’ rally just ran out of time as their final out ended not only the rally, but the game as well.
Pima is still looking for their first win of the season at 0-2 while Morenci sits perfect thus far at 3-0.