DUNCAN—Duncan Wildkats senior volleyball player Kaitlyn Lunt took some time out of her busy day to answer a few questions on volleyball and more.
Q: What made you choose to play volleyball?
A: I chose to play volleyball because it’s in my blood. I used to watch my aunts play volleyball in the very same gym as I do, and I instantly knew I wanted to be just like them.
Q: What life lessons has volleyball taught you?
A: I’ve learned so many life lessons from volleyball. One of the biggest ones is that I can’t do it all on my own. As much as I sometimes wish I could, I can’t win on my own no matter what I do. I have to trust my team no matter how hard it is. Life is the same way; we can’t get through it alone and we have to ask for help sometimes. I’ve also learned that I don’t have to slam the ball to get a point. I have to be smart and put the ball where it needs to go to get the job done. Even if I don’t feel as “cool” if I don’t kill it, I have to play smart and tip because I have a team depending on me. Sometimes in life, we just have to get the job done — but it doesn’t have to be perfect, just enough to get us to the next point. You also have to make sure to keep life fun just like the game. You can’t be upset all of your life. You just have to let go and have a good time.
Q: What is going through your mind when you’re serving?
A: If you’ve ever watched me play you’ll notice I take a few moments when I walk back to serve. I consider this “my time.” In other words, I refuse to be rushed and take a minute to recognize what’s going on around me and be thankful for the game I get to play. After these few moments, the only people in the room are me, my coach and the unlucky girl I’m about to serve to. Occasionally, my coach looks at me, giving me a sign that indicates who to target. My job is to make the girl’s job as hard as possible. My mind is completely focused on her and where I need to get the ball. Everyone who is cheering or trying to mess me up immediately gets tuned out. There’s no room for distraction in my head; I have to be focused. Even my teammates get blocked out for those few short moments until the ball is in action.
Q: Who is your hero and why?
A: My volleyball hero would have to be Heather Olmstead. She is the head women’s volleyball coach at BYU. She was just awarded National Coach of the Year for her achievement in leading BYU to a phenomenal season. She’s had her ups and downs, but she always returns to the game. She keeps her cool even when it gets intense or seems unfair or frustrating. She leads by example and with kindness, and is understanding when her players make a mistake. I hope to be able to lead my team the same way as she does.
Q: What do you listen to or do to get you pumped up for a game?
A: My team has created a volleyball playlist from over the years that we sometimes listen to before games. But the biggest thing we do to pump ourselves up is run out to the song “It’s Time,” by Steve Aoki. While the crowd cheers, we huddle up together in the middle of the court and do a chant. This chant reminds us of how we’re unified and how much work we’ve put into the game. It also reminds us of whose house we are defending and why we’re doing it. Another thing we do is hold hands while we say the pledge, and we are constantly giving each other high fives and laughing about something stupid. You have to keep the game fun.