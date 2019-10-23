DUNCAN — Duncan Wildkats senior fullback and linebacker Lucas Basteen took some time with the Copper Era to answer five questions about football and more.
Q: What made you decide to play football?
A: When I was younger, I never liked football. I guess it just bored me. In junior high, I heard all the football players talk about how fun it was and how someone got laid out in practice, and I felt like I was missing out. I ignored that feeling until eighth grade, when I told my buddy, Cliff, that we should both join the team. And we did.
Q: What is your favorite football moment so far?
A: The best moments in football to me are the hard hits! Whether it’s on offense or defense, whether it’s my hit or one of my teammates’ hits, those hard hits are what make the game so great.
Q: What has playing football taught you?
A: Playing football has taught me about working hard, working through pain, dedication and never giving up.
Q: Who is your favorite football player and why?
A: My favorite football player is, no doubt, Ray Lewis. His story is so amazing — growing up with an abusive stepfather, he did what he had to do to protect his mom. And that led him into football. He also knows pain and will give perfect effort. “At the end of pain is success. Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, or an hour, or a day, or even a year. But eventually, it will subside, and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it will last forever.” — Ray Lewis
Q: What will you miss the most about football?
A: I’ll mostly miss playing the game with my brothers! I’m convinced that every time I watch Duncan High play football in the future, I’ll wish I could get out there and play. Oh, and I’ll miss those hard hits!