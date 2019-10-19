MORENCI — Morenci’s star senior running back, Carlos Bray, sat down with the Copper Era to answer five questions on football and more.
Q: Why do you play football?
A: I play football because I love to compete; I love this game. Football has taught me a lot about life and going through adversity.
Q: What do you hope for the outcome of football?
A: I hope to go out and compete and get better day in and day out and, come Nov. 29, play for a state championship
Q: What is the greatest advice you have gotten from football?
A: How’s it going to be when things don’t go your way; are you going to back down, or get tough and fight through adversity and get after it?
Q: Who is your favorite football player?
A: I’d have to say my favorite football player is Russell Wilson because he is a huge team player, and he can put the team on his back with no problem.
Q: Who do you look up to?
A: I look up to all my coaches because, without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today. They pushed me to have that kill-or-be-killed mentality on the field, and off the field to be the nice guy out there.