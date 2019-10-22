MORENCI — Morenci High School senior cheerleader Madison Vaughn took some time to answer five questions about being a cheerleader and more.
Q: What made you decide to join cheerleading?
A: I decided to join cheerleading because I was already a gymnast, and I thought it would be a great way to improve on that ability and to learn other things like dancing and stunting, which looked so interesting to me at the time!
Q: What has cheerleading taught you?
A: Cheerleading has taught me that it is okay to step out of your comfort zone and make new friends. It has also taught me how to be a leader and a team player. You don’t always get what is best for you; but in the end, it’s about what makes the team stronger.
Q: What is your favorite sport to cheer for and why?
A: Football is my favorite sport to cheer for. It is intense and the crowd gets really involved with the cheering. It is so fun to cheer when the crowd is involved and when we can get the players pumped up for the game.
Q: What is the best part of cheering?
A: I think the best part of cheering is the games. It is so fun to travel with the teams and go new places. In these places we get to meet new people, and it is so fun to interact with them!
Q: What is your favorite cheer moment, and why?
A: My favorite cheer moment would probably be freshman year cheer camp. It was super fun and it broke me out of my shell. I made so many friends at this camp and learned so many things. We even dressed up as Disney princesses for their spirit night! Leading up to this, we all had a sleepover to make our costumes! Cheer is so much fun because of the bonds we make with each other.