Chris Smith

Duncan Wildkats’ Chris Smith

 Ricky Crisp Photo/Copper Era

DUNCAN — Chris Smith, a senior basketball player at Duncan high school, took some time after practice to answer Copper Era questions about his prep basketball career.

Q: Who is your favorite NBA player and why?

A:  My favorite basketball player is JJ Redick because of the way he finds ways to get open off the screen, and he is just an overall dominant shooter. I try to mimic my playstyle after him.

Q: What is your favorite part about playing basketball?

A: My favorite part of playing basketball is just having fun and competing with others, trying to win.

Q. How long have you been playing basketball?

A: I’ve been playing basketball since around second grade.

Q. How do you prepare yourself for a game?

A: Just go over the things in the locker room that I can do, and that will help my team be successful every game.

Q. What is your best DHS basketball moment so far?

A: My best basketball moment at DHS would be playing in state with all my brothers.

