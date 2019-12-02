DUNCAN — Chris Smith, a senior basketball player at Duncan high school, took some time after practice to answer Copper Era questions about his prep basketball career.
Q: Who is your favorite NBA player and why?
A: My favorite basketball player is JJ Redick because of the way he finds ways to get open off the screen, and he is just an overall dominant shooter. I try to mimic my playstyle after him.
Q: What is your favorite part about playing basketball?
A: My favorite part of playing basketball is just having fun and competing with others, trying to win.
Q. How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I’ve been playing basketball since around second grade.
Q. How do you prepare yourself for a game?
A: Just go over the things in the locker room that I can do, and that will help my team be successful every game.
Q. What is your best DHS basketball moment so far?
A: My best basketball moment at DHS would be playing in state with all my brothers.