Eastern Arizona College and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon and ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Daniel Valle, the regional and international director of the chamber, pointed out the purchasing power of all U.S. Hispanics was $1.72 trillion in 2020, greater than the Gross Domestic Product of all but eight nations. The chamber's mission is provide member services, advocate, conduct special events and training and build international relationships.
The more members, the more people can be brought into the community, Valle said.
Despite what many believe, Valley said chamber members don't need to be Hispanic or speak Spanish. Nor do the businesses need to be owned by Hispanics.