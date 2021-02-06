Friday night Morenci's basketball teams made the trip off the Hill to face their Pima counterparts in region play.
The Lady Wildcats faced the undefeated Roughriders, and fell 65-35.
Morenci took a 6-5 lead at the 5:27 mark of the first quarter, it would be their only lead of the night.
Pima ran up a 21-12 lead, but Lady Wildcat Hannah Silvester sunk a long three-pointer at the first period buzzer, 21-15.
From there Pima built a 35-20 lead at the intermission.
The Roughrider put together an 11-2 scoring burst that ended with a 3rd quarter lead of 47-24.
Morenci put up 11 points in the final quarter, but Pima added 18 points.
Scoring:
Pima:
Aubrie Sherwood 18.
Nevaeh Grant 13.
Ashlynn Chlarson and Ashlie Sherwood 9.
Saydee Allred 8.
Samantha Piippo 5.
Jayci McClain 3.
Morenci:
Destanee Marquez 10.
Devonee Medina 9.
Julianna Aguilar 6.
Elicia Esquivel 5.
Hannah Silvester 3.
Delicia Roybal 2.
The Morenci boys also had tough going, as Pima collected what would be their fifth win of the season.
Pima would pick up win No. 6 with a Saturday night win over St. John’s, 52-47.
Pima’s tough defense kept the Wildcats off of the scoreboard until the final 15 seconds of the first period.
Starting quarter number two Pima held a 16-2 led.
Pima added 13 points and Morenci tallied 12 in the second, halftime score, 29-14.
At the mid-point of the third period Morenci turned up their defense and started pressing full court, but Pima picked up 24 points and the Wildcats could only respond with 15.
Battling for every rebound and every loose ball Morenci could not eat into the margin Pima had built, final score, 68-37.
Scoring:
Pima:
Kenton Skiba 17.
Kaleb Blair 14.
Jacob Brimhall 12.
Leland Thompson 10.
Coy Miller and Pierce Ashby 4.
Seth Russell 3.
Reggie Stewart and Grant Ashby 2.
Morenci:
Christian Mutengelo 12.
Shawn Michael Chavez and Jordan Reyes 7.
Tristen Sanchez 6.
Maddux Martinez 5.