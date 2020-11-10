Tuesday morning the AIA announced state football rankings as the 2020 season begins to wrap up.
Locally Safford, at 4-1, was named as the No. 8, 3A team state wide. Thatcher, 3-3, holds the No. 13 spot.
Thatcher and Safford will meet this Friday night at Safford High School.
In 2A 5-1 Morenci is No. 5 with the Pima Roughriders coming in at No. 13. Morenci will host, 2-2, Pima Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Fort Thomas, which had to cancel the rest of the season due to COVID-19, ended the season as the No. 15 1A team. Duncan is at No. 17.