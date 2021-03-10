A group of teachers, coaches, family and friends gathered in the office at Morenci High School recently to witness and celebrate as Candace Forgach-Aguilar signed her letter of intent to attend and play volleyball at Notre Dame - The University of Maryland.
Candace, who has a 3.8 GPA, will be pursuing a degree in nursing along while playing volleyball. She said she's wanted to be a nurse for as long as she can remember.
She will be working for a career in the medical field as part of a family legacy; She is the great-grand daughter of former Safford physician Dr. Ernest Forgach.
Aguilar summed up her time playing volleyball at Morenci High School, “It was a blast, I loved playing with all of the girls so much.”
As for going to school so far away, she is hoping her new teammates will make up for the loss of family close by. “The girls already there have told me that coach (Henry DeTitta) treats all of the girls as if they were his own daughters."