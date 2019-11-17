PARADISE VALLEY — Despite qualifying just five swimmers for the state finals, the Wildcats managed to grab a 27th-place finish out of 47 teams.
Morenci took part in the Division III state finals Thursday, Nov. 7, at Phoenix Country Day School.
Thaddeus Gray made it to state in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100Y freestyle. In the 50Y freestyle, Gray was seeded 15th going into the preliminary races and placed 16th. On Friday, he swam in the finals and finished 15th with a time of 23.11 seconds. For the 100Y freestyle, he was seeded 10th going in to the prelims and finished 11th. He finished 10th in the finals with a time of 50.01 seconds.
Elijah Leyba swam the 100Y butterfly, seeded 23rd. He finished in 18th place with a time of 1 minute, 00.44 seconds.
Quinton Wiltbank swam both the 100Y butterfly and the 500Y freestyle. He was seeded 11th in the 100Y butterfly and finished 12th in the prelims. He went on to swim in the finals and finished 13th with a time of 58.69 seconds. For the 500Y freestyle, he was seeded 10th and finished 10th in the prelims. He swam again in the finals and finished 11th with a time of 5:12.17.
Rebel Gentry was seeded 23rd in the 500Y freestyle going into the prelims and finished 17th (qualifying as a first alternate) with a time of 5:39.35.
Tyler Lewis was a first alternate going into the prelims but did not get to swim.