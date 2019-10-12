MORENCI — Fly, Eagles, Fly and that’s exactly what the Thatcher Eagles did Friday night when they put the beat down on the Morenci Wildcats.
Thatcher defeated Morenci, 42-8.
Before the start of the second half, Thatcher head coach Ramon Morales discussed what he said to his team during halftime.
“We just got to stay after it, we got to just keep playing hard and try to play mistake-free football. That was our goal tonight — do the little things we preach in practice and just execute them and keep doing them,” Morales said.
The Eagles first three offensive possessions lead to three touchdowns, giving the Eagles an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Mark Wren started it off with a 35-yard touchdown run.
On the second possession the Eagles kept the pedal to the metal when Wren dropped back in the pocket and found the big tight end Spencer Stevens for a 55-yard touchdown reception.
The Wildcats tried to make something happen on offense but were forced to punt for the third consecutive time. With the Wildcats down, the defense was having issues stopping the Eagles red-hot offense.
Keeping it on the ground, Thatcher gave the ball to Ammon Curtis for a 45-yard touchdown run to end the first quarter up, 21-0.
The second quarter didn’t get any easier for the Wildcats. Morenci was held scoreless and, going into the locker room at the half down, 35-0.
“At the end of the day we didn’t do what we supposed to,” said Morenci’s Carlos Bray. “If we made adjustments at halftime and a little sooner, we’d be right there. All the little mistakes we can fix.”
Bray had the only touchdown for the Wildcats on Friday, scoring on a 41-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
The Morenci Wildcats (3-4 overall, 0-1 region) will go on the road to face the Round Valley Elks (4-2, 1-0) on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
The No. 2 ranked Thatcher Eagles (5-2, 2-0) will host the St. Johns Redskins (5-2, 1-1) on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.