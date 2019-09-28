DUNCAN — The Duncan Wildkats’ homecoming volleyball match turned into a one-sided affair for the visiting St. David Tigers on Friday.
The Tigers took a match victory in four games, 22-25, 25-17, 25-8 and 25-17.
“After losing the first (set), we got our heads in the game and just played our game,” said St. David’s Megan Merrill.
The first set was a hard-fought game between the two teams, where at any point either team could have pulled off the victory. But the Lady ‘Kats held their own and held off the Tigers.
Kaitlyn Lunt led the way for the ‘Kats in the first set with one kill and six attempts.
The second through the fourth sets were all Tigers, who dominated in every aspect of the game, scoring at will and putting pressure on the Wildkats.
The Wildkats fought hard in the second set, with Lunt getting four straight aces, and teammate Kiley McGrath getting four aces of her own.
Unfortunately, that was not enough, with the Tigers’ Merrill scoring on five straight serves and having her teammates back her up on hits. The Tigers took the second set with ease.
For the third and fourth sets, it was the Merrill and Sydney Klump show. With their aggressiveness at the front of the net, getting kills and blocks at will, the Wildkats had no answer.
“I think our confidence kind of went down and we just tried to pull it together, but we just couldn’t get our mistakes past us in our heads and we just needed to keep going,” said Duncan’s Melissa Claridge.
The Duncan Wildkats (5-10) will go back to the drawing board and look to bounce back on the road against the Patagonia Lobos (2-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.