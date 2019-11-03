CLIFTON — Greenlee County 3Gun held it’s third annual Toys for Tots fund-raiser Saturday at the Table Top Gun Range.

Instead of paying the $15 entry fee, participants had to bring an unwrapped toy for either a boy of girl in order to participate.

“We encourage anyone to join our events, but overall this event is very special and it’s for a great cause for those kids in need,” said participant Shane Tyler Kennedy.

The event consisted of four different stages and round counts.

Stage 1:

Seven shots with the rifle

Seven with the pistol

Seven with the shotgun

Stage 2:

40 with the shotgun

Five with the pistol/rifle

Stage 3:

44 with the rifle

10 with thepistol

Stage 4:

25 with the pistol

Eight with the shotgun

3 Gun is a combined exercise involving pistol, rifle and shotgun, matched with speed, agility and accuracy.

The event had nine participants and Nathaniel Henrie finished first overall with a time of 242.74 and first in the stealth class.

Greenlee County 3 Gun’s next event will be held in early December. To get more information go to the group’s Facebook page, under Greenlee County 3Gun.

Tags

Load comments