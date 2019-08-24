MORENCI — There were countdowns, there was preseason hype, there were even questions about who just might win in the opening night of the Morenci-Thatcher football game Friday.
And then there was Mother Nature, who decided to turn the monsoon season storms back on.
Fans got rained on, confirming that people actually own umbrellas in the desert, while lightning and thunder filled the sky.
Officials monitored lightning strikes and their proximity to the field and, by 8:05 p.m., fans were sent home. The rule with lightning is waiting 30 minutes after a strike lands within three miles of the facilities, and a game must be postponed if it cannot begin by 8:30 p.m.
The much-anticipated matchup between the region rivals was rescheduled to Oct. 11 in Morenci at 7 p.m.