TUCSON — On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Morenci Wildcats swim team traveled to Tucson to take place in a multi meet at Amphitheater High School.
Participating were Morenci, Amphi, the Gregory School and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Eleven Morenci swimmers participated in three events each, with the exception of one female swimmer who swam two while she comes back from a minor injury.
Morenci’s next meet will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at Palo Verde High School.
Boys:
Isreal Bernal-Diaz swam the 100-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 14.08 seconds, the 100M breaststroke in 1:27.20 and the100M freestyle in 1:01.16.
Rebel Gentry swam the 100M breaststroke in 1:27.34, 50M freestyle in 29 seconds and the 200M IM in 2:41.
Thaddeus Gray swam the 100M breaststroke in 52.87 seconds, 200M IM in 2:41 and 50M freestyle (time was not immediately available).
Tyler Lewis swam the100M backstroke in 1:10, 100M freestyle in 59.22 seconds and the 200M freestyle in 2:10.45.
Elijah Leyba swam the 100M butterfly in 1:07.46, 50M freestyle in 27.47 seconds and the 200M IM in 2:25.32.
David Marquez swam the 100M backstroke in 1:30.72, the 100M freestyle in 1:05.96 and the 50M freestyle in 29.75 seconds.
Clinton Sipes swam the 100M butterfly in 1:23.57, the 50M freestyle in 31.70 seconds and the 100M freestyle (time was not immediately available).
Quinton Wiltbank swam the 100M butterfly in 59 seconds, the 200M freestyle in 1:56.95 and the 200M IM in 2:22.73.
Nicolas Zegarra swam the 100M breaststroke in 1:34, the 100M freestyle in 1:04.76 and the 50M freestyle in 29.18 seconds.
Girls:
Jadah Cortez swam the 100M freestyle in 1:14.20 and the 50M freestyle in 32.90 seconds.
Zanayah Cortez swam the 100M breaststroke in 1:29.20, the 100M freestyle in 1:04.39 and the 50M freestyle in 28.81 seconds.
Jayden Dillman swam the 100M backstroke in 1:38.33, the 100M freestyle in 1:22.57 and the 50M freestyle in 35.03 seconds.