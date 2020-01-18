MORENCI — The Morenci Wildcats finished strong at the last home meet of the season, and the seniors look to keep up their success as they move forward to state.
Morenci beat Santa Rita, 78-6; Morenci blanked Tohono O’dham, 84-0; and beat Globe, 57-18.
“Honestly, none of us wrestled our best at all, we need to get a lot meaner and have a lot more fight,” said senior Carlos Bray.
Despite Bray’s protestations, the Wildcats went out and showed what they do best — record pins and take care of business.
“Not our best performance, we need to be better,” said Morenci’s head coach Casey Woodall.
“This being our last home meet, it’s sad knowing that I won’t be able to do what I love in front of my town,” Bray said.
Morenci hit the road for the 57th annual Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow on Friday, Jan. 17. Final scores were not immediately made available.