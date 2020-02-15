Wildcats in 1st place after day one at state, Bulldogs wrestlers in 3rd

PRESCOTT VALLEY — First day jitters, injuries and some blood and sweat is how it went down on day one of state wrestling tournament, as the best of the best from the state of Arizona competed.
Morenci was in the lead in Division 4 after the first day of action, with a team score of 79.5 over Santa Cruz Valley, which has a team score of 77.5.
“We honestly feel pretty good coming into state tournament; we got a couple guys fighting on the backside and the other half fighting in the semis and if we do our job in the semis hopefully, we can bring home another state championship,” said Morenci’s Omar Ortega.
Morenci has seven wrestlers with a chance at individual state titles in addition to helping their team at a chance at the team title.
Solomon Lucero pinned both opponents in the first two rounds to advance to the semifinals at 106 pounds. He will face Kristopher Reyes, of Antelope.
Martin Smith pinned his first-round opponent, then won by 9-5 decision in the second round at 113 pounds. He will face Davian Guanajuato, of Santa Cruz Valley, in the semis.
Marcus Morales, at 120 pounds, won by pin in the first round and by a 15-9 decision in the second. he faces Max Lugo, of Winslow, in the semifinals.
At 126 pounds, Conrad Aguallo advanced to the semifinals by pinning his first-round opponent and winning via technical fall in the second round. He faces Shaun Tuni, of Monument Valley, in the semis.
Calvin Dunning pinned his first opponent and won via a 6-4 decision in the second round at 132 pounds. He faces Trevor Tenney, of American Leadership-Gilbert North, in the semifinals.
Cody Torres, pinned his first opponent and scored a major decision over his second at 152 pounds to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Evan Clute, of Santa Cruz Valley.
At 285 pounds, Seth McAfee pinned his first opponent and won, 2-1, over his second. He will face Christian Contreras, of Bisbee, in the semifinals.
Unlike the Wildcats, several other D4 teams found themselves far behind after the first day of wrestling.
Willcox is in 11th place with a team score of 29, Pima is in 15th place with a team score of 23 and Thatcher is in 17th place with a team score of 22.
“We came out a little weak, and I feel it was a mental game, we weren’t in the zone enough and we lost a few matches but were starting to pick it up again,” said Pima’s Trevor Pruszynski.
Pruszynski is still in the hunt for an individual state title. He pinned his first- and second-round opponents to advance to the semifinals at 220 pounds, where he will face Kellen Gibson, of Arizona College Prep.
Also challenging for Pima is Jarom Larson at 120 pounds. He won via 6-4 decision in the first pound and via 8-4 decision in the second. He will face Cael Porter, of Mogollon, in the semifinals.
Willcox has two in the hunt for a title.
Kelby Flowers has a shot at a state title at 152 pounds. He pinned both his first- and second-round opponents to advance to the semis, where he will face Hans Heidenreich, of American Leadership-Gilbert North.
One Allsup pinned his first two opponents at 160 pounds to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Timmy Porter, of Mogollon.
Thatcher also has two seeking a state title.
Brik Skousen pinned his first opponent and won via 8-7 decision in the second round at 170 pounds. He will face Will Crouse, of Ben Franklin, in the semifinals.
Brayden Oliver won via 7-5 decision in the first round and 11-7 decision in the second round at 182 pounds. He will Robert Solaria, of Parker, in the semifinals.
Division 3
In Division 3, Canyon Del Oro is in first place with a team score of 49.0, second place belongs to Yuma with a team score of 44 and Safford is in striking distance in third place with a team score of 40.
Safford has three wrestlers with a chance at an individual state title.
Karson Zimmerman is still in the hunt for a state title. He won his first-round match by a 9-4 decision, and pinned his second-round opponent to advance to face Jimmy Wayman, of Lee Williams, in the semifinals.
Also with a chance at a state title is Briggs Baldwin. At 170 pounds, Baldwin pinned both his first- and second-round opponents. He wrestles Colton Jonson, of Greenway, in the semifinals.
Safford’s final wrestler with a shot at an individual title is Robert White at 182 pounds. He pinned both is first- and second round opponents — both in the first round — to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Alan Montesinos, of Thunderbird.
Girls
Pima’s entry into the girls tournament, Angelina Berume, lost in her 118-pound first-round match by a major decision, and lost in the third-round bracket via technical fall.